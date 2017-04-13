Heath Ledger's 'energy' felt through his daughter, says sister of late actor

Heath Ledger’s daughter channels his “energy” and allows people to feel his presence through her, the late actor’s sister has said.

Heath died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs at the age of 28.

His only child, daughter Matilda, from his relationship with actress Michelle Williams, was just two years old when he died, although a new documentary film about her father will help her to learn more about him, Heath’s sister Kate said.

Heath (Ledger Ian West/PA)

The Australian actor’s sibling said 11-year-old Matilda often reminds her of her brother and that for a while after his death, just being in her presence would reduce her to tears.

She told People magazine: “Everything she does, her movement I suppose, reminds me of Heath.

“I think the first five years after Heath passed, every time I’d see Matilda (I) would be in tears.

“Now, I am really happy that I am at a stage that I can see Matilda and be happy and feel her daddy’s energy through her.”

Hollywood stars, friends and colleagues have lined up to pay tribute to Heath in an intimate documentary about his life, entitled I Am Heath Ledger, which is made up of many home videos recorded by the actor himself.

Kate said: “You can tell (Matilda) about things, but with her being able to visually see his movement and his expressions, it’s almost like he had actually filmed the documentary himself and pieced it together for her.”

Speaking to the magazine, Kate also said that Heath was “totally smitten” with Michelle while they were together.

She said: “He was totally smitten with her and couldn’t wait to bring her home.

“We all instantly loved her too, so it was great.”

Heath and Michelle embarked on a relationship in 2004 after meeting on the set of their film Brokeback Mountain.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

They had Matilda in October 2005, but their relationship ended in 2007, months before Heath’s death.

Kate appears in the documentary along with director Ang Lee, actor Ben Mendelsohn and several of his childhood friends.

His other notable movies include teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, Casanova and A Knight’s Tale.

I Am Heath Ledger will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 and will be broadcast on American channel Spike TV on May 17.