Have a laugh by the River Lee at the second Cork Comedy Fest

A host of comedy heavyweights have been announced to play at the second Cork Comedy Fest, writes Steve Neville.

The festival, which runs from September 21-24, will feature 25 gigs in six venues across the city over the four days.

Some of the big names on the bill include Neil Delamere, Deirdre O’Kane, PJ Gallagher, Alison Spittle, and Karl Spain.

Cork duo and Britain's Got Talent stars Lords of Strut will also be performing at the festival.

This year the festival will also hold two shows dedicated to kids and families.

Monster LOLs, with Bec Hill and Tiernan Douieb and co-presented with theatre outfit Collapsing Horse, offers a top comedy hour without the rude bits for kids and their parents.

Cork Comedy Fest founder Jane Russell said:

"I was blown away last year by the reception the festival received.

"We had packed houses at pretty much every show and the comics themselves had a ball playing to Cork audiences. Corkonians have a keen sense of humour so it’s no surprise really that there’s such a strong appetite for comedy. "

The gigs will be taking place at the Cork Opera House and The Everyman as well as smaller venues including the Roundy, Crane Lane, City Limits and the Poor Relation.

Tickets for Cork Comedy Fest are now on sale. For the full programme, tickets and venue information visit www.corkcomedyfest.com.