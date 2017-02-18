Has The Last Jedi 'singular or plural' question just been answered?

There are many debates that have divided opinions among serious Star Wars fans – and whether the title of upcoming release The Last Jedi refers to single, or plural, warriors is definitely up there.

But it looks like the question may have been answered by the film’s global translators, whose grammar is a little less ambiguous.

The film’s official European Twitter accounts have been posting teasers ahead of the movie’s December release and, according to their translations, it looks like we are talking about MORE THAN ONE Jedi…

Gli Ultimi Jedi, dicembre 2017 al cinema. pic.twitter.com/t0AuvTrmSK — Star Wars Italia (@StarWarsIT) February 17, 2017

So that’s one question answered, but now it leaves us with a new one: who are the last Jedi?

Will it be Luke and…Rey? Finn? Will there be a return from Kylo Ren? Will there be new ones? SO MANY QUESTIONS!!!

You still have a good long wait to find out for sure, but the film’s star John Boyega – who will return as Finn following his performance in The Force Awakens – has kindly shared a snap of what’s to come to keep you going…