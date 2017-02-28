Has Ryan Gosling's Oscar cool put him in the running to play James Bond?

La La Land star Ryan Gosling may have missed out on an Oscar but his composure amidst the chaos that surrounded the best picture winner has catapulted him into the running to be named the next James Bond.

Ryan could be seen chuckling on stage as it was revealed that La La Land had mistakenly been given the biggest award at the Oscars instead of Moonlight.

Ryan Gosling can’t help but laugh during the Oscars mishap (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

The actor was on stage with his co-stars and the filmmakers as they accepted the top gong of the evening, before it became apparent the wrong movie had been read out by its presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

The mix-up saw the musical’s producers finishing off their acceptance speeches before La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz revealed the mistake, prompting a brief moment of panicked chaos on-stage.

And the winner is… (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In the midst of the confusion, Ryan held his hand up to his face in an attempt to hide his amused giggle.

Bookmakers William Hill have since cut his price to be named the successor to Daniel Craig as the spy with the licence to kill from 14/1 to 10/1.

Rupert Adams, a spokesman for William Hill, said: “Ryan Gosling showed an admirable sense of humour and his composure was worthy of Mr Bond – the coolest cucumber of the lot.”

Jordan Horowitz reveals the true winner (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Ryan, 36, attended the ceremony without his wife Eva Mendes, instead bringing his sister Mandi with him to the awards show.

The plunging gold gown she wore drew the attention of viewers on Twitter, who suggested the blonde might overshadow her brother, who was nominated for the best actor prize but lost out to Casey Affleck.

Michael Fassbender is currently at 11/4 to step into Craig’s shoes when he steps down, while Grantchester star James Norton is 3/1, Taboo actor Tom Hardy is 11/4 and Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner is 9/2.