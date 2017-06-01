Has Amanda Holden pushed it a bit too far with her BGT outfits?
Britain’s Got Talent viewers have suggested that Amanda Holden may have gone a step too far with her wardrobe as she donned her most revealing dress so far.
She joined the panel on Wednesday night’s ITV episode in a low-cut summery number, her top half only just concealed with fabric flowers.
Thank you @JAtonCouture for this gorg dress 💗 And my fab shoes @CesareCasadei and jewellery @WilliamandSon pic.twitter.com/avbkZn5tqc— Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) May 31, 2017
While opinion was divided over the outfit itself, fans agreed that it left little to the imagination.
Sorry but Amanda Holden's s dress totally inappropriate for a family show #BGT— Charlotte Lewendon (@CharlotteLewen5) May 31, 2017
#BGT Did Amanda tear her dress?— Just Keep Swimming (@YonderlandLass) May 31, 2017
Amanda's dress is a bit much 😲 #BGT— Tracey Davies (@miss_traceydav) May 31, 2017
#bgt Amanda's dress is obscene!— just me (@TweetiePeetie) May 31, 2017
A number of others jokingly asked where “the rest” of her gown was.
But opinions were divided, with many appreciating her daring wardrobe choice.
Amanda Holden's dress 💞 #BGT— ✨Numan Fan No 04931✨ (@jacqtrotter) May 31, 2017
amanda looks so beautiful tonight omg her dress is stunning #BGT— ali has exams (@perrieswolfie) May 31, 2017
Amanda's dress 😍 #BGT— Sophie-May Lambert (@SophieMaySML) May 31, 2017
Co-judge Alesha Dixon also received compliments for her elegant black number, with one viewer writing: “Alesha looks fab! @BGT I love that dress. Everyone looks very smart.”
It marked a more popular choice than her yellow mini dress in Tuesday’s episode, which was compared to everything from a Quality Street sweet wrapper to Sesame Street character Big Bird.
