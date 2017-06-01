Has Amanda Holden pushed it a bit too far with her BGT outfits?

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have suggested that Amanda Holden may have gone a step too far with her wardrobe as she donned her most revealing dress so far.

She joined the panel on Wednesday night’s ITV episode in a low-cut summery number, her top half only just concealed with fabric flowers.

While opinion was divided over the outfit itself, fans agreed that it left little to the imagination.

A number of others jokingly asked where “the rest” of her gown was.

But opinions were divided, with many appreciating her daring wardrobe choice.

Co-judge Alesha Dixon also received compliments for her elegant black number, with one viewer writing: “Alesha looks fab! @BGT I love that dress. Everyone looks very smart.”

It marked a more popular choice than her yellow mini dress in Tuesday’s episode, which was compared to everything from a Quality Street sweet wrapper to Sesame Street character Big Bird.
