Has Amanda Holden pushed it a bit too far with her BGT outfits?

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have suggested that Amanda Holden may have gone a step too far with her wardrobe as she donned her most revealing dress so far.

She joined the panel on Wednesday night’s ITV episode in a low-cut summery number, her top half only just concealed with fabric flowers.

Thank you @JAtonCouture for this gorg dress 💗 And my fab shoes @CesareCasadei and jewellery @WilliamandSon pic.twitter.com/avbkZn5tqc — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) May 31, 2017

While opinion was divided over the outfit itself, fans agreed that it left little to the imagination.

Sorry but Amanda Holden's s dress totally inappropriate for a family show #BGT — Charlotte Lewendon (@CharlotteLewen5) May 31, 2017

#BGT Did Amanda tear her dress? — Just Keep Swimming (@YonderlandLass) May 31, 2017

Amanda's dress is a bit much 😲 #BGT — Tracey Davies (@miss_traceydav) May 31, 2017

A number of others jokingly asked where “the rest” of her gown was.

But opinions were divided, with many appreciating her daring wardrobe choice.

amanda looks so beautiful tonight omg her dress is stunning #BGT — ali has exams (@perrieswolfie) May 31, 2017

Co-judge Alesha Dixon also received compliments for her elegant black number, with one viewer writing: “Alesha looks fab! @BGT I love that dress. Everyone looks very smart.”

It marked a more popular choice than her yellow mini dress in Tuesday’s episode, which was compared to everything from a Quality Street sweet wrapper to Sesame Street character Big Bird.