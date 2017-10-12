Harvey Weinstein’s initial apology ‘made me furious’ says TV host

One of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims has branded the movie mogul’s initial statement that he “came of age in the Sixties and Seventies” as “absurd”.

TV anchor Lauren Sivan alleged Weinstein cornered her in an empty basement area of a New York restaurant in 2007 and pleasured himself in front of her.

She has told Good Morning Britain that although she told lots of people about the alleged incident, she did not make it more public because of fear of reprisals.

“Through the years I’ve told people this story over and over again,” she said.

Very powerful, eloquent & disturbing interview with Harvey Weinstein abuse victim @LaurenSivan on @GMB. pic.twitter.com/6ohtpRllM2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 12, 2017

“I never came out publicly for many reasons, one of which because he was such a huge titan of Hollywood.

“Even though I wasn’t in the industry, I wasn’t an actress and didn’t want to be in any of his movies, I still knew that with one phone call he could end my career.”

She added: “I was very lucky, I didn’t have to deal with him again, I wasn’t looking for anything from him.”

Weinstein issued a statement after the initial allegations saying that he “came of age in the Sixties and Seventies, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.

“I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone,” he said.

“I realised some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. ”

But Sivan told Good Morning Britain that the statement was “absurd and frankly offensive”, adding: “His apology just made me so furious.”

Weinstein was later accused of rape by three women and another statement was issued on the producer’s behalf, saying: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”