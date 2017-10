Harvey Weinstein: The key developments in his Hollywood downfall

The scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein continues to deepen.

Here are the key developments since the story first hit the headlines.

:: Thursday October 5

The New York Times publishes a story exposing “previously undisclosed” allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from women with whom he had previously worked, including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer issues an apology, saying he realises the way he behaved in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he “needed to be a better person”.

He adds: “I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

Weinstein says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from the Weinstein Company as he works with a therapist.

Weinstein was an influential figure in Hollywood (Celia Paul/PA)

:: Friday October 6

The Weinstein Company’s board of directors releases a statement saying that the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” co-founder Weinstein’s decision to step aside indefinitely while he receives “professional help for the problems he has acknowledged”.

What the future holds for Weinstein “depends on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s investigation and Harvey’s own personal decisions”, the board adds.

It adds that it takes the allegations “extremely seriously”.

The studio also announces it will be launching an inquiry into the allegations against Weinstein.

:: Saturday October 7

Weinstein’s lawyer Lisa Bloom announces her resignation.

She says: “I have resigned as an adviser to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

Weinstein’s lawyer Lisa Bloom resigned after the allegations (Jae C Hong/AP)

:: Sunday October 8

During the evening, the Weinstein Company’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

:: Monday October 9

British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.

She tells The Guardian: “I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe.

“I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Meanwhile, a host of stars speak out against the movie mogul’s behaviour.

In a statement released to Variety magazine, Kate Winslet says: “The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is not the way women should ever ever deem to be acceptable or commonplace in any workplace.”

Dame Judi Dench calls the claims “horrifying”, Meryl Streep says “the women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes”, while George Clooney says Weinstein’s behaviour is “indefensible”.

:: Tuesday October 10

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie become the latest actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have spoken out (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Paltrow tells the New York Times she was left “petrified” after Weinstein propositioned her when she was just 22.

In an email statement to the publication, Jolie says: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.”

Meanwhile, three women allege that Weinstein had raped them in an article in The New Yorker – claims that are vehemently denied by Weinstein.

His spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister tells the publication: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

More high-profile figures speak out against Weinstein, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Affleck and Barack Obama.

Reports emerge that Weinstein’s wife has “chosen to leave” him following the allegations.