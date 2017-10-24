Harvey Weinstein 'orally forced himself on me' claims aspiring production worker

Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on an aspiring production worker while she was on her period, the alleged victim has claimed in the latest allegation against the disgraced movie mogul.

Mimi Haleyi said she was assaulted by Weinstein in 2006 when she was in her 20s in what appeared to be a child's bedroom in his New York City apartment.

She said Weinstein helped her get experience on the set of a television show but repeatedly hassled her after first being introduced to him at the premiere of The Aviator in London.

"I told him no, no, no, but he insisted," she told a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

"I said I'm on my period, there's no way this is going to happen, please stop. He wouldn't take no for an answer. He held me down on the bed. I tried to get away, I tried to get him off of me and kept asking him to stop but it was impossible.

"He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He then pulled my tampon out - I was mortified. I was in disbelief and disgusted."

Harvey Weinstein

Through tears, she added: "I would not have wanted anyone to do that to me even if the person had been a romantic partner."

Her lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing "numerous" complainants against Weinstein, described the alleged incident as "a new low".

Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex.