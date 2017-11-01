Harvey Weinstein: Key developments in his downfall

Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein has had a meteoric fall from grace since dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Here are the key developments in his downfall.

Leonardo DiCaprio, pictured with Cameron Diaz and Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival, saluted the ‘strength’ of the women who ‘made their voices heard’ (PA)

:: Thursday October 5

The New York Times exposes allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from former colleagues including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer apologises, saying he realises he “has caused a lot of pain” and says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from his firm, The Weinstein Company (TWC).

The Queen meets Harvey Weinstein during a reception for the dramatic arts at Buckingham Palace (PA)

:: Friday October 6

TWC’s board of directors says the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” his decision to step aside indefinitely.

:: Saturday October 7

Weinstein’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announces her resignation.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

:: Sunday October 8

TWC’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

:: Monday October 9

British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.

Romola Garai arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, London (PA)

Stars including Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench and Meryl Streep speak out against the movie mogul.

:: Tuesday October 10

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein and actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrive for the 50th anniversary gala of the NFT at the National Film Theatre on the South Bank in London (PA)

Meanwhile, three women allege in an article in The New Yorker that Weinstein had raped them.

His spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, says: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arriving at the 2014 EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London (PA)

Weinstein’s wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announces she is leaving him.

:: Wednesday October 11

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) announces it has suspended Weinstein’s membership.

Harvey Weinstein attends the Audi EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace (PA)

Cara Delevingne says Weinstein made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman.

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear. A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Bond actress Lea Seydoux says she had to defend herself after the director jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

:: Thursday October 12

Police in Britain and the US say they have opened investigations into Weinstein.

Merseyside Police say they received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

British actresses Sophie Dix and Kate Beckinsale also come forward, with the latter saying a robed Weinstein offered her alcohol when she was just 17.

(Kate Beckinsale/Instagram)

:: Saturday October 14

Oscar hosts The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote to immediately expel Weinstein, making him only the second person in history to be turfed out.

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow with Oscars won for Shakespeare In Love in 1999 (PA)

:: Sunday October 15

British actress Lysette Anthony says she has told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s.

Lysette Anthony (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sources confirm that three further sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein have been made to British police.

The fresh complaints, from one alleged victim, relate to incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2015, in Westminster and Camden.

A third woman also contacts British police with sexual assault claims against Weinstein, saying he assaulted her in Westminster in 1992.

:: Tuesday October 17

Weinstein steps down from the board of TWC after already losing his job as co-chairman.

His younger brother, Bob Weinstein, is also forced to deny an allegation of sexual harassment after a claim by Amanda Segel, a former executive producer of sci-fi series The Mist.

:: Thursday October 19

The Los Angeles Police Department launches an investigation after an Italian actress and model claims Weinstein raped her in a hotel near Beverly Hills in 2013.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o says she was also a victim of Weinstein’s harassment as a drama student.

Long-term collaborator Quentin Tarantino admits he knew allegations against Weinstein, saying: “I knew enough to do more than I did.”

:: Friday October 20

A fourth woman tells UK police she was sexually assaulted outside the jurisdiction of the UK in the early 1980s.

:: Monday October 23

New York state’s top prosecutor, attorney general Eric Schneiderman, launches a civil rights investigation on TWC, seeking all documents relating to harassment allegations against the studio.

:: Tuesday October 24

The Metropolitan Police receives an allegation from a fifth woman, who says she was sexually assaulted in Westminster in the mid-1990s.

:: Thursday October 26

A sixth woman goes to police to say she was sexually assaulted outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2012, and in Westminster in 2013 and 2014.

:: Friday October 27

Weinstein sues his former studio to gain access to his emails that he believes contain information “exonerating” him from claims of sexual harassment and assault.

The disgraced movie mogul lodges the lawsuit against The Weinstein Company (TWC), which he co-founded with his younger brother, to help defend himself against civil and criminal allegations.

:: Saturday October 28

Police receive an allegation of sexual assault in Westminster in 1994 from a seventh woman.

:: Sunday October 29

Actresses Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah make allegations about Weinstein.

The Sopranos actress claims she was raped by Weinstein in the early 1990s, while Hannah also comes forward with claims of sexual harassment.

:: Monday October 31

Weinstein is banned for life by the Producers Guild of America after its board of directors voted unanimously to take the “unprecedented” step of expelling the mogul.

:: Tuesday November 1

Beverly Hills Police Department announces it is investigating Weinstein after officers received “multiple complaints” about the disgraced producer.