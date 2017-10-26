Harvey Weinstein could lose CBE amid sex assault claims

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein could be stripped of his honorary CBE after a formal investigation began.

The UK Honours Forfeiture Committee is understood to have begun looking at the case after receiving a complaint.

A decision could be made within weeks, The Sun reported, with a Whitehall source telling the newspaper that removing the CBE was under “active consideration”.

A UK Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Forfeiture action is confidential and we cannot comment on whether or not specific cases are being considered by the committee.”

He was awarded the honour for outstanding contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

Labour calls on PM to strip Weinstein CBE & send clear msg: harassment is never acceptable. Women have a right to a safe working environment pic.twitter.com/pllv9CM8zP — chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) October 11, 2017

The move comes after UK Labour MP Chi Onwurah called for the committee to act last week.

She wrote to British Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood highlighting the allegations against Weinstein and said his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – the organisation behind the Oscars – added weight to calls for the honour to be stripped from the impresario.

“One of the criteria listed by the government for forfeiture of an honour is if the individual in question is ‘censured or struck off by a professional or regulatory body for something directly relevant to their honour’,” she said.