Harry Styles tweets release date for debut solo album

One Direction star Harry Styles has announced that his debut solo album will be released next month.

He tweeted the cover artwork of the self-titled album as well as the release date, May 12.

The track-listing revealed hit single Sign Of The Times will feature on the 10-song album, which can be pre-ordered from Friday.

Fans were overjoyed by the One Direction star’s announcement (Ian West/PA)

It was also announced that it will be released on vinyl and CD, with a special limited edition version coming with a 32-page book containing behind-the-scenes pictures of Harry recording the album.

Album artwork shows a topless Harry in a pool of pink water.

Songs Carolina, Only Angel and Ever Since New York will also feature on the album.

Fans reacted to the announcement with excitement on social media.

One named Cherry tweeted: “Thank god i have i’m not working today! Now I can fully enjoy this! WOW @Harry_Styles did it again, I’m emotional!, and so proud of him.”

Several fans called Carolina joked one track might be about them.

One tweeted: “Harry Styles wrote a song called Carolina so I am 100% going to assume that it is about me.”

Styles will debut his new music on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend before performing on The Graham Norton Show on April 21.