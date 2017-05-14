Harry Styles to vote for anti-Brexit candidate, saying people 'better together'

Harry Styles intends to vote for an anti-Brexit candidate in the General Election, he has revealed.

The former One Direction star voiced his wish to be in a world where people unite to become “better together”.

Harry, who has just released his self-titled debut solo album, told the Sunday Times Magazine: “Honestly, I’m probably going to vote for whoever is against Brexit.”

He added: “I’m not educated enough on the subject to really go toe-to-toe with someone about it, but disregarding the economic stuff and all of that, I think what it symbolises is the opposite of the world I would like to be in.

“I think the world should be more about being together and being better together and joining together, and I think it’s the opposite of that.”

The singer, who performed his first solo show in London on Saturday, described making his own album as “one of the best times I’ve ever had”.

The Sign Of The Times singer was joined by family and friends in the audience including his sister Gemma Styles.

Harry has said he was “overwhelmed” by the support he received since the launch of the record.

All proceeds from the gig at the intimate venue The Garage in Islington will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment.

The 23-year-old has an affiliation with the charity, having donated his own hair in May 2016.

Harry’s comments have led to bookmakers offering 100-1 odds on the star entering the political arena.

John Hill, of Coral, said: “Harry’s comments about the way he is going to vote at this year’s General Election have prompted some interest in the pop singer becoming a politician one day.

“It might be a sign of the times but we’re not convinced just yet that he is set for an unlikely career change.”