Harry Styles to perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Former One Direction star Harry Styles will perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The singer will take to the catwalk in Shanghai in China alongside models including Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Alessandra Ambrosio for the lingerie brand’s annual event.

❤️❤️❤️Finally saw the venue today with these amazing ladies!!!! So beautiful. So grateful…Can't wait for Monday 😍🤞🏼❤️ @victoriassecret SHANGHAI!!!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:45pm PST

Ed Razek, executive producer of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement to US magazine People: “We started booking our musical guests months ago when Harry Styles, international superstar, signed on.

“Also appearing are Grammy award-winning artist Miguel, Tony award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang. We are incredibly thrilled to have them with us.”

Miguel in rehearsal. Such a great artist. Happy to have him with us @miguel #vsfashionshow2017 #shanghai A post shared by Ed Razek (@ed_razek) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:53pm PST

Earlier this week Gigi Hadid, the sister of Bella, confirmed she would no longer be taking part in the show, despite sharing her excitement about participating back in August.

Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼 Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

She wrote: “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!

“Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! ?? x”

Razek denied it had been a bumpy road to bring the show to China saying: “The news reports I’ve been reading from the US here in Shanghai regarding this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are not an accurate reflection of what I’m seeing and experiencing on site.

“This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far. The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers.”

“The Chinese have been wonderful and enthusiastic hosts and partners. From granting more than 700 visas, collaborating with us on every detail and introducing us to local experts who have helped us elevate our event in this renowned fashion city. We appreciate their efforts and all they have done to make this event a success.”

The show will take place on Monday and will be available to view in the UK and Ireland on Hayu from 7am on November 29.