Harry Styles thrills fans with a surprise London gig

Singer Harry Styles has delighted UK fans by announcing a surprise charity gig in the capital on Saturday.

The performance comes the day after the One Direction star released his debut solo album, Harry Styles.

According to the 23-year-old’s official website, a “very limited number of tickets” went on sale on Saturday morning.

Hi, i'm playing a show in London tonight. Tickets are available now, details here.. https://t.co/iu0yKzMJse

See you later. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 13, 2017

Hopeful fans, strictly over the age of 16, were asked to travel to the venue in Highbury, north London, for the chance to buy a single £10 ticket.

Proceeds will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

It comes months before he launches his first solo tour, playing at UK events on four dates later in the year.

Early risers nabbed limited tickets to the surprise gig (Joe Pickover/PA)

British fans complained about Harry’s limited attention to his home country when the events were unveiled last month, but he has since been making up for it with a series of surprise appearances to promote the new record.

On Thursday he dropped in on fans attending a screening about the making of the album in west London’s Electric Cinema and on Friday he met crowds waiting for him at BBC’s Broadcasting House as he arrived for a series of morning radio shows.

His London-based greetings are of little use to his hordes of overseas followers, who have taken to Twitter to beg the singer to travel further afield.

@Harry_Styles Harry styles is performing a concert in London and I'm sat here in Delhi trying to study anatomy, life really is not fair — Madhuuu (@DrMadhuuu) May 13, 2017

@Harry_Styles what about vancouver concert 😓 — amanda (@dearlyhearted) May 13, 2017

@Harry_Styles Maybe next concert will be in Poland? what do you think, Harry? — Little_Crazy_Me (@F_orbidden) May 13, 2017

Can someone please be my insider for the @Harry_Styles concert tonight, considering the fact that I live in Australia and can't make it??? — Sonja James Florea (@Sonja_Jae) May 13, 2017

Saturday night’s show will take place at The Garage in Highbury Crescent.