Harry Styles takes on the power of flight in his new music video - and fans are loving it

Harry Styles fans were thrilled to see the singer fly over treetops and walk on water in the video for his debut single Sign Of The Times.

The One Direction star, currently undertaking a solo career while the band is on a break, revealed the hotly anticipated video on Monday, a month after the song’s release.

It shows the 23-year-old wandering through a country landscape as he sings the number one track, before suddenly taking flight halfway through.

Some fans tweeted Harry directly to show their appreciation.

But some were decidedly unimpressed by the video, which focused entirely on the soaring singer and surrounding scenery.

Some added that the flying effects looked “awkward”, while others joked that he resembled the children’s storybook nanny Mary Poppins.

The video was shared on Harry’s official website and YouTube accounts after hours of tweets from impatient fans.

Sign Of The Times marked Harry’s first track as a solo artist, followed last week by his second single Sweet Creature.

Both are expected to feature on his upcoming album, which he will take on tour later in the year.
