Harry Styles takes on the power of flight in his new music video - and fans are loving it

Harry Styles fans were thrilled to see the singer fly over treetops and walk on water in the video for his debut single Sign Of The Times.

The One Direction star, currently undertaking a solo career while the band is on a break, revealed the hotly anticipated video on Monday, a month after the song’s release.

It shows the 23-year-old wandering through a country landscape as he sings the number one track, before suddenly taking flight halfway through.

Some fans tweeted Harry directly to show their appreciation.

@Harry_Styles love the video it's amazing, beautiful scenery, just outstanding! You look good of course 😍❤️👏🏻👍🏻👌🏻😘#SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo — Nialler~Is~Da~Pimp (@1DerfullyAmzayn) May 8, 2017

#SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo is insane!! You're an actual angel i can't stop watching the music video. Well done har I love you @Harry_Styles — Diraaa (@Diraastylesxx) May 8, 2017

I love so much the video it gives me chills #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo @Harry_Styles!! He was very brave to do it amazing video THE BEST EVER — AMA🍦SWEET🍩CREATURE (@5Sexy1DLads) May 8, 2017

But some were decidedly unimpressed by the video, which focused entirely on the soaring singer and surrounding scenery.

It doesn't get more vanilla than Harry Styles' new song/video. That's the new '10' on the vanilla spectrum. — rebekah (@PlanetBekah) May 8, 2017

Some added that the flying effects looked “awkward”, while others joked that he resembled the children’s storybook nanny Mary Poppins.

harry styles is "flying" for his new music video and it took fans about 0.00000001 seconds to invent HARRY POPPINS pic.twitter.com/8MOEbEGFhO — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) April 5, 2017

Shame on every outlet covering Harry Styles making a video being hoisted about in the air, in full getup, not using a "Harry Poppins" pun — Ali Friedman (@srslyfrrlwtf) April 4, 2017

The video was shared on Harry’s official website and YouTube accounts after hours of tweets from impatient fans.

Sign Of The Times marked Harry’s first track as a solo artist, followed last week by his second single Sweet Creature.

Both are expected to feature on his upcoming album, which he will take on tour later in the year.