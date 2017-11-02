Harry Styles stumbles on stage as fans throw kiwis at him

Harry Styles slipped and nearly fell on some fruit at the Hammersmith Apollo in London on Tuesday night.

The former One Direction star was met with a barrage of kiwis whilst performing as they demanded he sing the song of the same name.

Video showed the singer almost tripping on the fruit as he danced to the track.

fans are so desperate for harry styles to perform “kiwi” multiple times at his shows they’ve taken to throwing the literal fruit at him pic.twitter.com/2roXnWM1d7 — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) October 30, 2017

only harry would slip on a literal kiwi during kiwi 🥝🥝🥝#HarryStylesLiveOnTour



(I can’t believe i took this video) pic.twitter.com/RCQUtCZ0hf — lucy ♕ (@hearteyeslarryy) October 30, 2017

He told the crowd: “As some of you may have seen I nearly slipped a little earlier on.

“It appears there is an actual kiwi thrown on stage. Has anyone else brought any fruit? Shame on you.”

Uh guys we've all witnessed @Harry_Styles issue with gravity. Don't add to it with kiwis. He bruises like a peach, the poor thing. — Nadia (@littlelouielove) October 30, 2017

Styles is currently on tour following the release of his debut solo album earlier this year.

Last month at a show in Los Angeles the star appeared to have his crotch grabbed by one audience member.