Harry Styles rumoured to have found love - they are even sharing clothes

Harry Styles is believed to be dating food blogger and model Tess Ward.

The One Direction star has reportedly been on a series of dates with the 27-year-old author of The Naked Diet cookbook.

According to The Sun, the pair were pictured driving around north London together at the weekend.

Pictures of each of the pair wearing the same Gucci shirt at different times is being seen on social media as proof positive of the relationship.

Styles has previously been pictured in the red flowery number and Ward wore it to a polo event at the weekend.

On her website Tess describes herself as a “Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, food writer and author and food consultant”.

She has also worked in the kitchens at River Cottage and The Ritz and her cookbook was published in 2015.

