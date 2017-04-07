Harry Styles ’gives birth’ to first solo single Sign Of The Times

Harry Styles compared releasing his first solo single to “giving birth” as fans gave their seal of approval to his new track.

The One Direction singer, 23, debuted Sign Of The Times following fevered anticipation about how the single would sound.

He told Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show: “I hope people like it.

“It’s a bit weird. I feel like I’ve been hibernating in the studio for so long and you hear it in the safety of the studio and now it’s time to give birth.”

Harry’s upcoming album has been narrowed down from around 70 songs, most of which were penned in Jamaica.

Fans gushed about the track on Twitter.

When you realise that this is just the beginning and you still haven't heard the whole album yet



#SignOfTheTimes pic.twitter.com/DZqPWTSZAu — 〰7〰 (@sugar_harryx) April 7, 2017

HIS VOICE is perfect, the song is perfect #SignOfTheTimes #HarryStyles — Ale Vega (@Ale_SalVega) April 7, 2017

when harry says 'stop your crying' because he knows how good this song is and how we are all crying hearing it #SignOfTheTimes — Duaa 👽 (@duaabdul1) April 7, 2017

they all auditioned as solo artists and are now living their ultimate dream. Proud is an understatement 🙌🏻❤ #SignOfTheTimes pic.twitter.com/PbVQGhD4Gq — angelik loves zayn🍊 (@mysunshizayne) April 7, 2017

Harry said the song was the track he is “most proud of writing”.

Asked about his mum’s response, he joked: “My mum liked it which was handy.”

He said of penning the album in Jamaica: “I just wanted to not be somewhere that I’d get distracted. It was 360 of writing, you’d go home for dinner, write at the house then go back to the studio. I liked being away from everything and doing it like that.”