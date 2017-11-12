Harry Styles returns to X Factor stage to delight of fans

Former One Direction star Harry Styles returned to the X Factor stage on Saturday night as a solo artist.

The Sign Of The Times singer performed Kiwi on the stage where he made his name with 1D and fans celebrated his homecoming.

WE ARE HERE FOR THE PURPLE JUMPSUIT. WE ARE HERE FOR THIS SONG. WE ARE HERE FOR @Harry_Styles!!! 🙌😍🎉 #YAAAS #XFactor pic.twitter.com/bMf2xct6JH — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 11, 2017

Despite a rocker performance, it was his outfit which caught most of the attention as he donned a purple jumpsuit.

I love you so much! The purple jumpsuit, the vocals, the moves and most importantly your energy tonight?!?!?! I am so proud of you, @Harry_Styles !! — sarah 🥀 (@outofgucci) November 11, 2017

Good night I'm gonna dream about Harry Styles in purple jumpsuit and pretend all other men are erased pic.twitter.com/VG7Aj9b49P — Von A.K.A Undie Girl 🌈 (@UndieGirl) November 11, 2017

@MMITHM tweeted the singer was “killing me with your freakin rockstar purple jumpsuit.”

Harry Styles still looks banging in a Purple jumpsuit🤝🤝 @Harry_Styles — Eilidh Tunaley (@EilidhTunaley) November 11, 2017

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary, he told viewers: “Thank you so much for having me, I try my best.

(It’s) nice to see everyone so thank you so much. It’s amazing every time to come back. I thank the show for birthing me.”