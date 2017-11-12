Harry Styles returns to X Factor stage to delight of fans

Former One Direction star Harry Styles returned to the X Factor stage on Saturday night as a solo artist.

The Sign Of The Times singer performed Kiwi on the stage where he made his name with 1D and fans celebrated his homecoming.

Despite a rocker performance, it was his outfit which caught most of the attention as he donned a purple jumpsuit.

@outofgucci wrote: “I love you so much! The purple jumpsuit, the vocals, the moves and most importantly your energy tonight?!?!?! I am so proud of you, @Harry_Styles.”

@_StaceyLeah compared Styles to Austin Powers, writing: “Imagine going to a Harry Styles gig.. Absolutely loving life.. Then the kid walks out in a purple jumpsuit looking like Austin Powers.”]

@MMITHM tweeted the singer was “killing me with your freakin rockstar purple jumpsuit.”

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary, he told viewers: “Thank you so much for having me, I try my best.

(It’s) nice to see everyone so thank you so much. It’s amazing every time to come back. I thank the show for birthing me.”
