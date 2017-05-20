Harry Styles marks charts success with Stevie Nicks duet

Harry Styles celebrated his debut solo album hitting the top of the UK charts by performing alongside former Fleetwood Mac front woman Stevie Nicks.

The One Direction star took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Troubadour on Friday night for an intimate gig which included a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide.

Stevie joined him on stage for the performance, and also contributed to Two Ghosts from Harry’s self-titled debut album.

(Jacqueline Verdugo)

Earlier, the 23-year-old had fended off competition from charts mainstay Ed Sheeran to take the number one spot.

He is the second member of One Direction to hit the top of the charts with an album, following in the footsteps of former bandmate Zayn Malik, whose Mind Of Mine debuted at number one last year.

Harry’s record, which includes number one single Sign Of The Times, shifted just under 57,000 copies across all formats.