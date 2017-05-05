Harry Styles fans worldwide beg for more tour dates as tickets sell out

Harry Styles fans across the globe are begging the singer to add more dates to his upcoming tour after tickets sold out in less than two hours.

The One Direction star will perform his new collection of solo music around the world for the first time from September.

But devoted fans were left heartbroken, as early tickets were snapped within minutes of their release on Friday morning.

Release another day in Sweden @Harry_Styles ... please I'm dying here. 💔 #ticketssoldoutafter10minutes — Alexandra Gillberg (@AeGillberg) May 5, 2017

@Harry_Styles please release another show for Melbourne — Clare Cremona (@Clare_Cremona) May 5, 2017

@Harry_Styles please bring more uk dates out, I was un able to get tickets😭😭 — M E G (@megankennedy14x) May 5, 2017

@Harry_Styles MORE SHOW IN AUSTRALIA PLZ HARRY I TRIED FOR HOURS TO GET TICKETS PLZ:( — Georgia Rose Poulton (@Georgia_Poulton) May 5, 2017

@Harry_Styles Harry i'm begging you please add another date in France i need you 😭 — sad camille (@styleshardvoice) May 5, 2017

I DIDN'T GET TICKETS I CRYING SO HARD RIGHT NOW 😭😭 HARRY PLEASE ADD MORE DATES FOR GERMANY 😭😭 #HarryLiveOnTour @Harry_Styles — Tina. (@xangelstyles) May 5, 2017

Fans from Germany, Italy and France also added their despair – offering a “good price” for anybody prepared to sell their tickets on.

The 29-date tour, which includes venues from San Francisco to Japan, will only stop in the UK for four shows: two in London, one in Manchester and one in Glasgow.

Released during school and work hours, the pressure fell on some parents to join the scramble.

@Harry_Styles please add another Glasgow date! My 15 yr old is so upset - went straight on at 9am both days but sold out immediately!! — Sharon Gordon (@thegordons5) May 5, 2017

Oh no 😢 I'm gony be in the bad books with my daughter never managed to get @Harry_Styles tickets for Glasgow hopefully another date added 🙏🏼 — Linsey Ward (@linseyward7) May 5, 2017

Harry, 23, has already seen huge success with his debut as a solo artist this year.

His first track, Sign Of The Times, scored a top spot in the UK charts and he released his second single Sweet Creature earlier this week.

The full album including both tracks, already available to pre-order, will officially hit shelves next Friday.