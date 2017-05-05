Harry Styles fans worldwide beg for more tour dates as tickets sell out

Harry Styles fans across the globe are begging the singer to add more dates to his upcoming tour after tickets sold out in less than two hours.

The One Direction star will perform his new collection of solo music around the world for the first time from September.

But devoted fans were left heartbroken, as early tickets were snapped within minutes of their release on Friday morning.

Fans from Germany, Italy and France also added their despair – offering a “good price” for anybody prepared to sell their tickets on.

The 29-date tour, which includes venues from San Francisco to Japan, will only stop in the UK for four shows: two in London, one in Manchester and one in Glasgow.

Released during school and work hours, the pressure fell on some parents to join the scramble.

Harry, 23, has already seen huge success with his debut as a solo artist this year.

His first track, Sign Of The Times, scored a top spot in the UK charts and he released his second single Sweet Creature earlier this week.

The full album including both tracks, already available to pre-order, will officially hit shelves next Friday.
