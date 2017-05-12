Harry Styles drops in to surprise fans at film screening

Harry Styles has surprised fans hours before the release of his debut solo album at a film screening documenting the record’s creation.

The former One Direction star made an unannounced appearance at the preview screening and was greeted by cries of “we love you Harry” and “you’re amazing”.

He told fans at the Electric Cinema in west London of the fun he had creating the album and his joy at recording in the world famous Abbey Road studios.

Harry Styles surprised his fans (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Apple Music film, Harry Styles: Behind The Album, includes the singer talking about embarking on his solo career and the “pressures” of fame and being part of One Direction.

It also features him impersonating Bob Dylan and having his once-signature long hair chopped off.

Harry told fans before the 45-minute film aired that emergence of the documentary had been almost accidental.

Harry is releasing his debut album (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“This is a bit of a weird one because I had a friend with me filming a lot of stuff while I was writing the album and I didn’t really plan on doing anything with it and he was just there and it was very easy for him to be around and not feel like there was a big crew there. It felt very natural to have him around.”

Speaking about the release of his eponymous debut album, Harry said: “I found this process of making the album very fun, it was one of the best times I’ve had in my life, it was an album that made me very happy to make and when it comes out tonight I hope you guys get a little bit of happiness.

“I was very, very lucky to play these songs with the band in Abbey Roads studios. I’d actually never been in there before so it was a really big day for me.”

Harry Styles: Behind The Album will be premiered on Apple Music on Monday May 15.