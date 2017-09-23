Harry Styles divides fans with bright and bold suit for solo performance

Harry Styles lived up to his name when he surprised fans with a bold suit for a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The One Direction singer took to the stage at the Las Vegas music event in a red and black diamond-printed jacket and matching flared trousers – believed to be custom-made by Gucci – teamed with a white shirt with a large white neck tie.

Ahead of Styles’ turn on stage, US TV presenter Ryan Seacrest tweeted a picture of them together and wrote: “A little sneak peek of @Harry_Styles’ #iheartfestival outfit – I think he already won best dressed.”

A little sneak peek of @Harry_Styles' #iheartfestival outfit - I think he already won best dressed. pic.twitter.com/hQRQqBrEhF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 23, 2017

Fans watching the event took to Twitter to share their adoration for the 23-year-old singer, his performance seemingly overshadowed by his outfit.

One wrote: “Ok only harry styles can pull off a suit like that he is unbelievable.”

Another said: “@Harry_Styles you smashed it tonight!! Your vocals and outfit were on point.”

ok only harry styles can pull off a suit like that he is unbelievable — ✯ (@yumdirection) September 23, 2017

@Harry_Styles you smashed it tonight !! Your vocals and outfit were on point 😍😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3LLNbb7d7a — Mira (@LouisIsMyHero28) September 23, 2017

Harry Styles can pull off any outfit — amanda (@SHAKEITOLZANSKI) September 23, 2017

Harry Styles is king of fashion and that's that, you can't even argue — Emily (@thebaIIadoflwt) September 23, 2017

“Harry Styles can pull off any outfit,” one fan added, while another wrote: “Harry Styles is king of fashion and that’s that, you can’t even argue.”

However, for some, the aesthetic was too much for fashion maverick Styles, with one critic writing on Twitter: “Harry Styles took a fashion risk tonight and it did not end well… out here lookin like a deck of cards.”

Another Styles fan said: “UGH he is SO CUTE. That outfit though is horrendous. I still love you @Harry_Styles.”

Harry Styles took a fashion risk tonight and it did not end well..... out here lookin like a deck of cards pic.twitter.com/rCNgPivr7k — Emma Gresham (@emmagresham13) September 23, 2017

UGH he is SO CUTE. That outfit though is horrendous. I still love you @Harry_Styles https://t.co/pcVHNZetwn — martha (@martha_1292) September 23, 2017

Styles performed alongside the likes of Pink, Jared Leto and The Weeknd on the first night of the two-day music event.

The Sign Of The Times singer kicked off his first solo tour in San Francisco earlier this week.