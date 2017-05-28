Harry Styles calls 14-year-old schoolgirl victim of Manchester terror attack

Singer Harry Styles has called a schoolgirl who was seriously injured in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The One Direction star got in touch with Freya Lewis as she recovered from injuries she received in Monday’s suicide bombing.

She was with her school friend Nell Jones when the two 14-year-olds were caught up in the explosion following an Ariana Grande concert.

Nell was killed and Freya, who suffered fractures, lacerations and burns from shrapnel, has had surgery.

Singer Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Freya’s family, in an ongoing blog released on Saturday via the teenager’s school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College in Cheshire, said Harry had called her in hospital.

They said: “Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. ‘What could surpass that? I know you are thinking.

“Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!

“The PICU unit at Manchester Children’s Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine!

Armed police near Manchester Arena where the attack took place (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!”

Freya had taken Nell with her to the concert as a birthday present.

Sunday was the first time since the attack that Freya’s memory kicked in, according to her family.

The family hope it will be possible to move Freya to a less acute unit.