Harry Styles adds another Dublin date for sold out 2018 tour

Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates to his already sold-out world tour in 2018.

The sign of the times singer has added one extra Dublin date at the 3Arena on April, 16 and tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 on Ticketmaster.

The first leg of the ex 1D's tour which sold out in record time will kick off in September 2017.

Registration for pre-sale tickets closes on Sunday, June 11.

Go, go, go!