Harry Potter fans: There's ANOTHER film on its way

By Amy Ryan

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir is the first non-commercial fan film about the early life of

Voldemort, the iconic antagonist of Harry Potter in the fantasy series written by J. K. Rowling.

The film is a non-commercial fan film made by fans for fans. It got its blessing from Warner Brothers studios because the film is being made on a non-profit basis. The film will be released on Youtube by the end of 2017.

The official teaser trailer was released on Facebook and Youtube on June 11 with the Facebook video exceeded 30m views in less than 48 hours.

The fan movie, will take the audiences back in the Harry Potter universe, with a twist: the main character this time is Voldemort and what led him to become the Dark Lord.

Voldemort; Origins of the Heir talks about the early life of Voldemort, the powerful dark wizard from the Harry Potter saga. It documents his rise to become the most feared wizard in the magical world.

The protagonist will be the Heir of Slytherin but there will be other additional characters introduced; the other Hogwarts houses heirs.

The film intends to give a psychological into the life of Tom Riddle before he became known as Voldemort.

The movie follows a part of his life that has mostly been left out in the official movies of the saga.

Behind the camera, the young Italians responsible for the ambicious project are Gianmaria Pezzato, the director and screenwriter, and Stefano Prestia, the executive producer.

They founded Tryangle, an independent film-making production, which set out to prove that, even without large Hollywood funds, it is possible to create competitive and valuable movies.

Let the excitement commence!