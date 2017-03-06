Harry Potter And The Cursed Child receives record 11 Olivier nominations

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has become the most nominated new play in Olivier history.

The spell-binding production received nods in 11 categories including best director, best new play and outstanding achievement in music for next month’s awards.

In the best actor category, Jamie Parker, who plays Potter in the sequel to JK Rowling’s books, is up against Buried Child actor Ed Harris, Travesties star Tom Hollander and six-time winner Sir Ian McKellen who receives his 10th nomination.

The Cursed Child cast (Manuel Harlan/PA)

In the musical categories, Groundhog Day, which opened on Broadway this month, receives eight nominations while Andrew Lloyd-Webber, as a composer, collects three nods for three separate shows, Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar and School Of Rock The Musical.

Former Labour MP Glenda Jackson’s role in King Lear sees her up for her first Olivier since 1984 in the best actress category.

Jackson will go up against former Doctor Who actress Billie Piper, who has received rave reviews for her performance in the title role of Yerma, The Glass Menagerie’s Cherry Jones and Hedda Gabler’s Ruth Wilson.

Jamie Parker as Harry Potter (Manuel Harlan/PA)

Co-written by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, who is up for best director, The Cursed Child is also nominated for best set design, best lighting design, best costume and best sound.

Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione in the play, is shortlisted for best actress in a supporting role while the production’s choreographer, Steve Hoggett, is also nominated.

In the best supporting actor category, Anthony Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, will face competition from Rafe Spall who is nominated for his performance as sinister Judge Brack in Hedda Gabler.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

Travesties’ star Freddie Fox and The Glass Menagerie’s Brian Smith are also listed for the accolade.

Renowned actor Sir Kenneth Branagh will also be honoured for his contribution to theatre at this year’s awards.

Julian Bird, executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: “In a year of global change, the nominees for this year’s awards demonstrate London theatre’s ability to challenge our perceptions, stir our emotions, and entertain us.

“From new British plays and musicals, to reinventions of well-known titles, the Oliviers proudly celebrate an extraordinary range of acting and creative talent.”

Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Jamie Parker as Harry Potter and Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley (Manuel Harlan/PA)

The nominations were announced by former winners Denise Gough and Matt Henry.

The Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday April 9.