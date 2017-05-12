Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets concert set for Dublin

Following on from the success of the sold out Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone concert, Aiken Promotions have announced that the second installment - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be coming to Dublin at the end of the year.

The second magical tale from J.K. Rowling’s will be brought to life at 3Arena Dublin on December 6.

Exciting news! #HarryPotter and the Chamber of Secrets (TM) will be brought to life @3arenadublin on Dec 6th. Tickets go on sale 25th May pic.twitter.com/3RjwQLAxFc — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 12, 2017

The film, which follows Harry Potter’s second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, was released in 2002, and became (at that time) the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.

The tour will feature a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Senbla CEO Ollie Rosenblatt said: “Since we first launched the Harry Potter in Concert Series, the response from both film and music fans has been phenomenal.

“The shows really are unforgettable and remind us why Harry Potter has touched so many of us. To see these seminal films with a huge orchestra is beyond enthralling.

“We are delighted to bring the Chamber Of Secrets to audiences around the UK and Ireland and to continue this magical and immersive experience”

Tickets are on sale Thursday May 25 at 9am.