Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare reunited with dog following car crash

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare has been reunited with his dog, which was with him at the time of his car crash.

The Essex-born star, who played Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, was involved in a head-on crash on March 6 that left him with a broken leg, a punctured lung, 15 fractures to his ribs, breaks in his right leg and a fractured breastbone.

His wife Laura has been keeping fans updated on his recovery through posts on social media and, in the most recent one, shared a video of an emotional meeting with his dog, Mr Kippy.

Jim appeared in the film Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jim, who spends most of his time in Los Angeles, was seen being wheeled out of hospital for the first time, where Mr Kippy was waiting to greet him.

The 53-year-old was in tears as he hugged his pet.

Laura captioned the video: “Today Jim was able to get into a wheelchair for the first time and was taken outside the hospital to be reunited with his dog Mr Kippy, who was with him at the time of the accident.

“Music at the end of the clip was performed and dedicated to Jim by dear friend and talented composer Bernard Salles with the Orchestra Symphonique de Sud-Ouest.”

Facebook updates have kept fans informed about Jim’s progress in intensive care and in one photo he was shown giving the thumbs-up from his hospital bed.