Harry Neale gives Let It Shine its lustre back
14/01/2017 - 21:05:51Back to Showbiz Home
Let It Shine didn’t exactly dazzle audiences tonight, who complained that parts of the second episode were a little dull – but the last contestant certainly pulled things back around.
Harry Neale admitted to spending six days a week in the gym working on his physique and promised the judges to show them what lay beneath his top if they put him through to the next round.
Whether the panel were won over by his voice or temptation, Harry did get through, and was as good as his word.
Oh he went there! 😍 #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/bVBRzqFGpr— Darren 🦄 (@Darrenh1970) January 14, 2017
Those were some impressive muscles.
#LetItShine Harry 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— ♥ Jane ♥ (@jane0117) January 14, 2017
Some were a little peeved by the attention Harry’s body got him.
Muscle size is inversely proportional to how appealing the personality is. Fact. #letitshine— Curious Iguana (@curiousiguana) January 14, 2017
He's physically overdeveloped. He has an illness. Stop cheering. #letitshine— Sam Pamphilon (@SamPamphilon) January 14, 2017
Harry may have a growing fan club already.
@Harry_Neale90 SMASHED that audition on @BBCLetItShine & gained an army of fans!! 🙌🏻👌🏻😍#savedthebestforlast 👍🏻— lise fraggle (@lisa_farrell77) January 14, 2017
He certainly seemed a hit with the audience.
So glad Harry got through.... The stripping off was pretty good too...💪💪💪💪💪💜#LetItShine— Tania (@taniasnden) January 14, 2017
Yep, viewers are hoping to see a lot more of Harry in future rounds.
Join the conversation - comment here