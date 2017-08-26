Harry and Izzy Judd announce arrival of baby boy

Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have announced the birth of their baby son this morning.

The McFly star tweeted the happy news, saying that violinist Izzy was his “hero”.

Thank you @tomfletcher for capturing this moment 🌟 a photo we will always cherish! A post shared by I Z Z Y J U D D (@mrs_izzyjudd) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

He wrote: “We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero.”

The couple already have a daughter, Lola, who was born in January 2016.

Harry and Izzy have been open about their struggles to conceive, talking about their experiences with IVF and the miscarriage that they went through before having Lola.

We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjudd is my hero 🙌🏽 — Harry Judd (@mcflyharry) August 26, 2017

Izzy has also written a memoir about the heartbreaking time, Dare To Dream, which was published in June 2017.

Harry’s bandmate Tom Fletcher tweeted: “THE BEST NEWS! I cried happy cries into my breakfast cereal this morning over this. And the coolest name award goes to…Kit Judd!”