Harrison Ford in the clear over airport landing blunder

Harrison Ford will not face any penalties over mistakenly landing his private plane on an airport taxiway, his lawyer has said.

The star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars narrowly avoided a passenger plane carrying 116 people during the mishap at an airport in California earlier this year.

His lawyer Stephen Hofer said in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would not fine Harrison and the actor would retain his pilot’s licence without restriction.

Harrison Ford at the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Harrison, 74, mistakenly landed on the taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on February 13, after flying over an American Airlines jet that was waiting to take off.

The FAA confirmed it had concluded its investigation into the incident.

Stephen said the star co-operated with investigators, has been a licenced pilot for more than 20 years, and has never been the subject of an FAA enforcement action.

Harrison had a serious accident in March 2015 when his private plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course after engine failure.