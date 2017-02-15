Harrison Ford 'in near miss with airliner at California airport'

Actor Harrison Ford reportedly had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at an airport in California.

Harrison was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday but mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby, NBC reported.

The US news outlet said that air traffic control recordings have Harrison asking: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Harrison Ford (Ian West/PA Wire)

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas.

Harrison’s publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined to comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the incident, could not confirm that Harrison was the pilot of the single-engine Husky, but said the pilot received and read back the proper landing instructions.

The incident comes after Harrison was injured in 2015 when his vintage plane crashed on a golf course in Los Angeles.