Halle Berry thanks mother for refusing to help when homeless as a fledgling actress

Halle Berry has thanked her mother for refusing to give her money when she was living in a homeless shelter while trying to forge a career in acting.

The Oscar-winning star said she had a “rough” period in New York City before she found fame.

Berry said she was taught a valuable lesson by her mother (Aurore Marechal/PA)

While modelling in Chicago as an 18-year-old, she was convinced to take up acting by a teacher and she made the move to New York where she quickly ran out of money.

“I called my mother and I asked her to send me some money and she said no. And that subsequently led to a year of not speaking to her because I was so upset that she wouldn’t help me,” she told US magazine People.

“But again that was probably one of the best things she did for me.”

She said her mother told her to work it out and she did, getting a job as a waitress and then a bartender before her acting career kicked off.

Berry, 50, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, won the best actress Oscar in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball.