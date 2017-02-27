Halle Berry strips off for skinny dip in steamy Instagram video

Halle Berry went skinny dipping to help her unwind after the Oscars.

The star, 50, dazzled in a pink and black Atelier Versace gown at the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles.

At the ball! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Hours later, Halle shared a steamy video on Instagram, showing her peeling off the dress and diving into a pool, apparently with not much on.

She told her 1.7 million followers: “After a long award show a girl can’t wait to take it off!”

The slow-motion video is shot from behind and sees Halle sashaying through a garden towards the pool.

As she gets to the side, the actress strips off, leaving the gown on the floor before diving in.

After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it off! @brunomars #24kmagic A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

The footage is set to Bruno Mars’s track Versace On The Floor, which includes the lines: “Oooh I love that dress/ But you won’t need it any more/ No you won’t need it no more/ Let’s just kiss ’til we’re naked, baby.”

Halle took home the best actress Oscar in 2002 for her performance in Monster’s Ball.