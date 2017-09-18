Halle Berry steals the show in sheer dress at Kingsman premiere

Halle Berry turned heads as she arrived at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere in a stunning black gown with a sheer skirt that left little to the imagination.

The Hollywood actress, 51, showed off her curves in the elegant sleeveless dress, which featured a high neck and a transparent skirt and was patterned with purple flowers.

Berry teamed the filmy frock with strappy black heels and wore her hair up.

Halle Berry (Ian West/PA)

Her co-star Julianne Moore brought the sparkle as she walked the orange carpet at the event in London in a shimmering silver column with a cold shoulder.

The actress wore her red locks tied back off her face in a sleek ponytail which highlighted her glittering earrings.

Julianne Moore (Ian West/PA)

Moore’s splash of silver was one of few variations, with many of the stars opting for black and white gowns – or a combination of the two.

Pop star Kylie Minogue wore a stunning short white dress with what appeared to be a nude panel covered in an ivory lattice.

The dress had flared white sleeves, as long as the flattering A-line skirt, with gold buttons.

The stylish star completed her look with towering silver sandals.

Kylie Minogue ( Ian West/PA)

Model Claudia Schiffer showcased her legs in a short monochromatic dress with delicate heels, with her blonde hair in waves over her shoulders.

Claudia Schiffer (Ian West/PA)

Actor Channing Tatum’s wife Jenna delivered some Hollywood glamour in a frothy pale creation.

All eyes were on the fashion-forward actress as she walked up the carpet in the dramatic gown, which had a high bodice and a floating skirt in a transparent, shiny material.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrities photographed at the premiere included Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Taron Egerton and singer Sir Elton John, who appears in the film.