Halle Berry says she has ‘no regrets’ as she shares throwback picture
08/10/2017 - 19:28:19
Halle Berry has said if she could give any advice to her younger self it would be to “do it all the same”.
The Oscar-winning actress, 51, said on Instagram that she has does not have any regrets about what she has done with her life.
Berry posted a throwback picture on the site, of herself when she was younger.
The image shows the smiling star in a denim jacket, with long curls over her shoulders.
Berry wrote: “If I could give this young girl some advice… I’d tell her to do it all the same…
“No regrets.”
