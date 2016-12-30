Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez 'finalise divorce'

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have reportedly finalised their divorce.

The former Hollywood couple announced they had split up in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

Halle and Olivier, both 50, filed for divorce at roughly the same time but under California law only one person can be the petitioner officially seeking to end the marriage, according to TMZ.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez (Ian West/PA)

Olivier agreed to give Halle the honour and under the settlement they will share physical and legal custody of their three-year-old son Maceo, TMZ said.

Halle and French actor Olivier married in 2013. Halle was previously married to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet, while Olivier was once in a relationship with Kylie Minogue.