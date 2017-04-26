Hair transplant was massive success, says BGT winner George Sampson

Britain’s Got Talent street dancer George Sampson has said the hair transplant he received after spinning on his head left him with a bald patch was a “massive success”.

The 23-year-old, who said genetics and stress-related alopecia also contributed to his hair loss, added it had been “the best day ever”.

George, who won the reality TV show in 2008 at the age of 14, shared this message on Twitter:

Last week George confirmed he would be having the procedure, telling his 235,000 followers:

He added he was “very excited, although extremely nervous” about the procedure and thanked the people who had helped him make the decision.

He kept fans updated during the day with these messages, writing:

Congratulations George!
