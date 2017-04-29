Hagrid the 13-stone dog will attempt to break a world record on BGMT

A 13-stone German lion dog will attempt to break a world record during Saturday night’s Britain’s Got More Talent.

Hagrid, a four-year-old Leonberger named after the gentle giant from the Harry Potter films, will hope to impress dog lover Simon Cowell and the rest of the BGT judges.

His owners, David and Sarah Woodthorpe-Evans, said their oversized pet left people “gasping” when they take him out for walks.

David added: “If the doorbell goes and he thinks he’s got to get somewhere quick, you try not to get in his way as he scuttles past.

Hagrid guarantees a work-out to any walker (BGMT/PA)

“He just doesn’t say excuse me.”

And Hagrid already has one record. In 2015 he received the Guinness World Record for the most items caught by a dog in 30 seconds after he gobbled down 13 sausages.

David said Saturday night would see the beast take on an even “more exciting” challenge and predicted he would enjoy being on stage as he “absolutely loves being the centre of attention”.

The dog even has his own Instagram page but does not always get things his way. His owners revealed their other dog, a pint-sized Labradoodle named Hermione, “torments him”.

Sarah said: “She boings all over the place. She’s either landing on his back, or walking underneath him.”

Britain’s Got More Talent airs on ITV2 on Saturday night at 9.20pm