Hackers threaten to release Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Hackers have threatened to release the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie unless a ransom is paid.

The movie is scheduled for a May 25 release.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees that hackers have seized a Disney movie and are demanding a Bitcoin payment.

He reportedly told employees that the film would be released in segments online unless the hackers are paid.
By Claire Anderson

