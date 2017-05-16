Hackers threaten to release Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Hackers have threatened to release the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie unless a ransom is paid.
The movie is scheduled for a May 25 release.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees that hackers have seized a Disney movie and are demanding a Bitcoin payment.
He reportedly told employees that the film would be released in segments online unless the hackers are paid.
