Gym culture and supplements: A debate that took off on Claire Byrne Live tonight

Back to Showbiz Home

A debate about gym culture and supplements became a strong issue of contention on the Claire Byrne Live show tonight as experts and gym users battled to get their point across.

There were a number of nutritionists and dieticians on the RTÉ One TV show as well as professional athletes and regular gym users but despite the shared goal of eating right and keeping well, these individuals did not agree on much.

Also bizarrely, Ray Shah - of Big Brother fame - was in on the debate as the Managing Director of Bodyfirst Nutrition, which advertises itself as Ireland's fastest growing fitness nutrition company.

Here is a taste of what Twitter had to say about the debate.
KEYWORDS: claire byrne live, gym culture, supplements

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz