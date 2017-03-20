Gym culture and supplements: A debate that took off on Claire Byrne Live tonight

A debate about gym culture and supplements became a strong issue of contention on the Claire Byrne Live show tonight as experts and gym users battled to get their point across.

There were a number of nutritionists and dieticians on the RTÉ One TV show as well as professional athletes and regular gym users but despite the shared goal of eating right and keeping well, these individuals did not agree on much.

Also bizarrely, Ray Shah - of Big Brother fame - was in on the debate as the Managing Director of Bodyfirst Nutrition, which advertises itself as Ireland's fastest growing fitness nutrition company.

Here is a taste of what Twitter had to say about the debate.

This drug seminar is fascinating #CBLive — John Flynn (@JohnSq64) March 20, 2017

Whey protein has been shown to have many health benefits. #CBLive — Robert D (@Phucaigh) March 20, 2017

Some are just deficient in certain minerals, vitamins & supplements are the appropriate solution. We all have different needs #cblive — L Cowper (@LesleyCowper) March 20, 2017

Have you ever heard so many nutrition qualifications being name-dropped? #CBLive — Claire McAroe (@PurpleClaireth) March 20, 2017

Ray Shah is SO out of his depth in discussion opposite registered dietician & sports performance nutrition expert. Ooopsie! #CBLive — Carole (Ducky) (@IrPsych) March 20, 2017

#CBLive qualified scientist vs big brother celeb flogging his own products... — Mairead (@Maireadoutloud) March 20, 2017

The only expert on the panel is Aoife Hearne! Furthermore what Qualifications does Ray Shah to advice people about diet/supplements? #cblive — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) March 20, 2017

#CBLive are we really watching a debate on food supplements between two scholars of food and diet against a gym owner and a shop owner? — Jack Carolan (@Jackobeanz) March 20, 2017