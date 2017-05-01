Gwyneth Paltrow shares 'Daddy's girl' message from flight attendant

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a touching message from a flight attendant about her close relationship with her late father.

The actress has often spoken of her deep bond with director and producer Bruce Paltrow, calling him “the love of my life” and telling of her grief when he died in 2002 after battling throat cancer.

She posted a picture on Instagram of a sweet note a member of the cabin crew had written for her on a napkin.

When a flight attendant you've never met kinda knows you better than anyone #daddysgirl A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

It said: “I was once a Daddy’s girl too. Blessings.”

Gwyneth, 44, told her 3.2 million followers on the social networking site: “When a flight attendant you’ve never met kinda knows you better than anyone.”

The star added the hashtag “#daddysgirl”.