Gwyneth Paltrow confirms engagement to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend Brad Falchuk.

The Hollywood actress, 45, and the Glee co-creator said they felt “incredibly lucky” as they shared the news in a joint statement.

The statement given to Good Morning America said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

A representative for the actress confirmed she and Falchuk are set to wed.

Paltrow later shared an image of herself and Falchuk posing on the cover of her magazine GOOP, with the headline “In Deep”.

She added an engagement ring emoji to the post on Instagram.

The couple have been romantically linked for more than three years but have been relatively quiet about their relationship. They have been at the centre of engagement rumours in recent months.

The engagement comes almost four years after Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin split after a decade of marriage, a process they called “conscious uncoupling”.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together – daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses.