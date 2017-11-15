Gwen Stefani says she’s ‘scored’ as Blake Shelton named sexiest man alive

Gwen Stefani has joked that she “really scored” after her boyfriend Blake Shelton was named Sexiest Man Alive by US magazine People.

The country singer, who is a coach on the American version of The Voice, follows in the footsteps of previous winners David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth and Adam Levine.

Stefani told entertainment show Access Hollywood: “I already had scored but now I really scored.”

Shelton bragged about his achievement to his fellow Voice coach Levine in a video posted on the show’s Twitter account.

He can be seen driving Levine in a golf cart to see a billboard of his magazine cover, telling him, “Read that, it says sexiest man alive, which means I am the sexiest man that is living right now.”

Levine replied: “I’m proud of you buddy because I’m only friends with the other SMAs. I’m having dinner with all the other guys tonight.”

In a video for People, Shelton is bashful about the accolade saying: “We have run out of celebrities with both eyes.

“We are just down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical, that must be all you had left to look for.”

The singer now has his own Twitter emoji.

The announcement received a mixed response on Twitter, where one fan wrote: “Even a straight man can see there’s no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i don’t think he’s even the sexiest man named blake shelton.”

Others were furious British actor Idris Elba missed out on the title, with one fan writing: “Maybe i’m missing something, but how can Blake Shelton be the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ when Idris Elba is still living?”

Another said: “still don’t understand how blake shelton is 2017’s sexiest man alive when a whole idris elba exists but ok.”

Another added: “Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night.”

One more wrote: “Wait, Blake Shelton people’s sexiest man alive really? Um people, ever heard of Idris Elba? I mean duh.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for two years after meeting on the singing competition.