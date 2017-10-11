Guillermo del Toro calls working with the Weinstein brothers ‘horrible’

Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro has described working with Harvey Weinstein as “horrible”.

The Mexican filmmaker hit out at the movie mogul who is facing a number of sexual harassment and abuse allegations from actresses including stars Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Del Toro worked with Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein on 1997 sci-fi horror film Mimic and said it nearly put him off Hollywood for good.

Harvey Weinstein (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I really hated the experience,” Del Toro said during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival.

“My first American experience was almost my last because it was with the Weinsteins and Miramax. I have got to tell you, two horrible things happened in the late nineties, my father was kidnapped and I worked with the Weinsteins.”

He added: “I know which one was worse… the kidnapping made more sense, I knew what they wanted.”

The director said one positive to come from the experience was he “learned to fight”.

“I lost casting battles, I lost story battles but the one thing Mimic is visually 100% exactly what I wanted.

“The movie is visually gorgeous and it has a couple of sequences I’m very proud of.”

He added: “On one of our first meetings they said the only rule you’ve got to follow is you cannot harm kids or pets. So I had one scene where I killed two kids and one dog… I don’t know if this is much of an achievement but it felt like one.”

Despite issuing a general apology Weinstein has failed to comment on many of the accusations. He issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday.

:: The London BFI Film Festival is running until October 15.