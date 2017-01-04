Guess who everybody is comparing Spencer Pratt on CBB to...

Think what you like about Speidi as a CBB double-act, but there is one thing that is standing out for viewers as they watch Spencer chatting to housemates on day one of the show.

And once you hear it, you can’t un-hear it…

Am I the only one who thinks that Spencer talks just like Donald Trump? 🤔😂 #cbb — Mermaid Undiscovered (@undiscovered_HQ) January 4, 2017

Spencer really is Donald Trump's lost son foreal #CBB — ⚜️⚜️тσмι ℓιиg ⚜️⚜️ (@Tomi_Ling) January 4, 2017

The way Spencer talks reminds me so much of Donald Trump as if he wasn't annoying enough #CBB — Niamh (@niamhbell_) January 4, 2017

Is it me or does spencer sound like Donald trump? 🤔 #CBB #speidi — Mercia (@Merciamcdonagh) January 4, 2017

It probably isn’t often that the housemates get compared to heads of state, but a shocking amount of people think the The Hills star bares an uncanny vocal resemblance to the US president-elect Donald Trump.

And apparently his relationship with Heidi Montag isn’t helping…

Spencer and Heidi are the younger version of Trump and Melania.. I'm convinced they just want to watch the world burn #CBB — Elisa (@ziza_lo) January 4, 2017

Spencer channelling his inner Donald Trump?? #CBB — Hollie Wheeler (@hwheelr) January 4, 2017

Ah well, with the US election still being a hot news topic, it was only a matter of time before it found its way into the CBB house!