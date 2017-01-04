Guess which movies are up for best screenplay of the year awards

Already tipped for Golden Globes and possible Oscars, Moonlight, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea have been nominated for prestigious Writers Guild Award nominations.

The recognition was given to the films’ writers who are now head-to-head for the title of best original screenplay of the year.

The full selection includes: Kenneth Lonergan’s script for Manchester By The Sea, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, Taylor Sheridan’s Hell or High Water and Jeff Nichols’ Loving.

Still glowing strong. Congratulations to the #MOONLIGHT family on four #OFCS Awards, including Best Picture! pic.twitter.com/CuRFh9HINZ — MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) January 3, 2017

Among its other categories the WGA also nominated contenders for best adapted screenplay, including Eric Heisserer’s Arrival, August Wilson’s Fences, Allison Schroeder and Thoedore Melfi’s Hidden Figures, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and – more unexpectedly – Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s twisted superhero movie, Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Author: The JT LeRoy Story by Jeff Feuerzeig, Command And Control by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser from a story Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts, and Zero Days, by Alex Gibney all secured nominations for best documentary screenplay

The WGA will announce the winners at its 69th annual awards event on February 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.