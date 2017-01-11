Growing up with Beyonce was 'master class' for success, says Solange

Beyonce had an important question for her sister Solange as she interviewed her for a magazine – how did I do as a big sister?

And her answer? The music superstar was a “kick-ass” sibling, according to Solange.

The famous sisters teamed up for a chat in Interview magazine, with Beyonce quizzing Solange about her life, career and critically acclaimed 2016 album A Seat At The Table.

After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag. Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between "I could fall in love" and "No Me Queda Mas". It is one of my favorites to date. A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:25am PST

The Lemonade star, 35, asked Solange: “Honestly, growing up, how did I do as a big sister?”

And Solange replied: “You did a kick-ass job.

“You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand.”

Beyonce also asked her sister where her inspiration came from, and Solange, 30, said both her sister and mother have had a huge impact.

@interviewmag A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:26am PST

“Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn’t hurt,” she said.

“And, as far back as I can remember, our mother always taught us to be in control of our voice and our bodies and our work, and she showed us that through her example.

“If she conjured up an idea, there was not one element of that idea that she was not going to have her hand in. She was not going to hand that over to someone.”

Solange also confessed to Beyonce that she was so terrified before the release of her record that she was “breaking out into hives”.

“I could not sit still,” she said. “It was terrifying. This was going to be such an intimate, up-close, staring-you-right-in-the-face experience, the way people would see me and hear me.”

Solange (Evan Agostini/Invision/Press Association Images)

The singer said she had learned a lot about strength from her sister.

She said: “I remember Bjork saying that she felt like, no matter what stage in her career, if a man is credited on something that she’s done, he’s going to get the credit for it. And, unfortunately, that still rings true.

Beyonce (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

“It’s something I’ve learned so much about from you, getting to be in control of your own narrative.”