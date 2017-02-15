Grieving Michelle Connor meets Leanne's baby in emotional Corrie scenes

Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor struggles with her emotions as she meets Leanne Tilsley’s newborn baby in upcoming scenes in the soap.

Michelle, played by Kym Marsh, is grieving the loss of her own baby son Ruairi, after she went into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, resulting in the death of the infant at birth.

But when Leanne (Jane Danson) gives birth to little Oliver, Michelle is determined to meet the newborn.

Michelle Connor meets baby Olly (Coronation Street)

Her husband Steve (Simon Gregson) – who unknown to Michelle is Olly’s dad – is horrified at the thought but knows he must play along for her sake.

How will Michelle cope?

Actress Kym lost her own son, Archie, in a similar way eight years ago and has said the storyline was the “best way to honour” him.

The scenes will air on February 22.